Northland Capmk Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HIVE Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 86,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 50,074 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

