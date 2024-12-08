KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook of Otter Tail FY2025 Earnings

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2,055.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

