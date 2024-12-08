Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVE:HIV Q4 Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

