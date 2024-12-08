Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for FWONK Q4 Earnings

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.59 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Formula One Group stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

