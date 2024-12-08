Gibson Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

TSE:GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.73. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.42 and a one year high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

