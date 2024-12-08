Associated Banc Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,406.03. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 82.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

