National Bank Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for Wajax

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Wajax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on Wajax and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$23.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.89. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$20.44 and a twelve month high of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

