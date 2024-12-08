Brokers Offer Predictions for Ross Stores FY2025 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $156.48 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 34,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores by 7.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

