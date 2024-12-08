Cormark Weighs in on EQB’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for EQB in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.48. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2026 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.63.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.54. EQB has a 52 week low of C$77.96 and a 52 week high of C$113.20.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

