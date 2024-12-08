DA Davidson Has Optimistic View of Couchbase FY2025 Earnings

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Couchbase in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 77.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 382,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 56.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 357,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 353,233 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

