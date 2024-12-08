FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Cut by William Blair

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Lonza Group stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

