Williams-Sonoma Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $188.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,160 shares of company stock worth $11,590,952. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.