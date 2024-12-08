Analysts Offer Predictions for DSGX FY2025 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.