FY2025 EPS Estimate for Russel Metals Lifted by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Shares of RUS opened at C$45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$35.20 and a one year high of C$47.39.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.