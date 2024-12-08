William Blair Comments on Torrid’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURV

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Insider Activity

In other Torrid news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $27,675,179.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,069,044 shares in the company, valued at $285,262,367.20. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 354.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.