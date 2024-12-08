B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,841.57. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,140,344 shares of company stock worth $44,348,897 in the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

