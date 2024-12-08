Q3 EPS Estimate for Avanos Medical Boosted by Analyst

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $18.47 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

