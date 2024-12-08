Q3 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment Lifted by William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.