National Bank Financial Predicts Dollarama FY2025 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$142.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$152.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.