Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 26.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.