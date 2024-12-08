Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

