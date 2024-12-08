Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Satixfy Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SATX

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SATX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Satixfy Communications

(Get Free Report)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.