UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $8.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

