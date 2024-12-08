Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $82.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Celanese by 155.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 447.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

