Nexalin Technology’s (NXL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Nexalin Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ NXL opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.78. Nexalin Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 187.59% and a negative net margin of 3,407.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexalin Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

