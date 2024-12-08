Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. Science Applications International has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

