Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.9 %

ERII stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,489.17. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

