Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Formula One Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula One Group stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

