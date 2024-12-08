Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

EKSO opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

