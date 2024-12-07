Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 96,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.27. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $232.78 and a one year high of $698.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at $64,298,548.08. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.