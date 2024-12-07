Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

