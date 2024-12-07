Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,100 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 2.57%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

