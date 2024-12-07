Fmr LLC Has $62.26 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,640 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.54% of Haemonetics worth $62,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Haemonetics stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

