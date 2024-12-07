Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Invesco by 115.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,207.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 444,470 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 377,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,889,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

