UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 33,985 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.01% of Talos Energy worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $18,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 78.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $608,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

