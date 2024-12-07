23,428 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,428 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 60.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,886 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

