Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

