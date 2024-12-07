Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,873,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 919,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,246,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,265,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 294,679 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

