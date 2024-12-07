Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BNS Q2 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 171,539 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after acquiring an additional 524,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $619,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

