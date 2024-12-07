Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,619 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25,136.14 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.82.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.