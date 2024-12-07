Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Chewy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

