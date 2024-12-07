Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Trading Up 1.7 %
Chewy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
