Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

NWL stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

