Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $77.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

