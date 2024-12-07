Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

CHWY stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

