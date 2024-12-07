Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

