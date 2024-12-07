Townsquare Capital LLC Has $253,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,299,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 176,251 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,177,460. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,216. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $12.67 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 637.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

