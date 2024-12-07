Brokers Offer Predictions for BNS Q2 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

BNS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7535 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

