Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $740.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,124.70. This trade represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. William Blair started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.