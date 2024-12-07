Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,646 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

