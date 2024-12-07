MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 143,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

